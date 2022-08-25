New snow race spec gear unveiled by KLIM

KLIM has released its new Revolt gear in its Race Spec lineup and its Racer Support Program, featuring new distinct colors and redesigns, engineered through rigorous testing in Rocky Mountain States Hill Climb Association (RMSHA) circuits and Snocross stadiums.

The Revolt kit includes a jersey, jacket and pant that give snow racers the comfort and mobility needed to race with durability and functionality. All orange Race Spec gear colors meet International Snowmobile Racing regulations for front and back orange coverage.

Engineered with new high-performance, breathable, moisture-wicking materials and racer-specific construction, the Revolt Jersey is optimized for high physical activity in closed-course snow racing.

Like the jersey, the Revolt Pant is also purpose-built for snowmobile racing. Inspired by KLIM’s durable Off-Road pants, these are engineered with abrasion resistant panels, waterproof knees and seat and mobility specifically designed to help athletes perform their best.

The Revolt Jacket adds warmth for extra cold race days while still offering the mobility and durability needed to enhance the competitive racing edge. Thanks to its windproof shell and microfleece backing, this jacket also doubles as casual wear for all-day comfort in the pits.

The Revolt Pit Coat keeps racers and their crews warm so the team can perform their best when everything is on the line.

KLIM is proud to help competitive riders with its Racer Support Program for snow racers with at least a year of experience to apply for gear support and help to ease the financial obligation of racing for privateers who meet the qualifications of the program.

KLIM also offers a wide range of Race Spec Revolt-themed casual lifestyle clothing. Privateers and amateur racers alike are encouraged to apply for the KLIM Racer Support Program at KLIM.com/racer-support-program.

REVOLT JERSEY

Top Benefits

• Purpose built for competitive racers

• Comfort and mobility allow for peak performance

Colors

Blue / Gray, Green / Black, Red / Black, Purple / Pink

MSRP $79.99

REVOLT JACKET

Top Benefits

• Purpose built for racing

• Comfort for casual wear

Colors

Blue / Gray, Green / Black, Red / Black, Purple / Pink

MSRP $179.99

REVOLT PANT

Top Benefits

• Purpose built for competitive racers

• Stretch panel layout for maximum mobility

• Waterproof and durable in key areas for racers

Colors

Black - Gray, Blue / Black, Red / Black, Purple / Pink

MSRP $209.99

REVOLT PIT COAT

Top Benefits

• Stay warm at the track

• Stay dry at the track

Colors

Black / Gray, Blue / Hi-Viz, Purple / Pink

MSRP $299.99

KLIM TEK VEST

Colors

Black, Orange

MSRP $429.99

LAUNCH POLO

Top Benefits

• Kits with full race spec line

• Performance fabrics for comfort in any environment

Colors

Gray / Black, Blue / Black, Red / Black

MSRP $79.99

Available for preorder at klim.com.