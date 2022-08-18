Rollick ranked on 2022 Inc. 5000 list

Inc. Magazine has announced that its annual Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America, places Rollick at number 1,040 overall and number 136 in software. Rollick’s three-year revenue growth was 620 percent.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Building one of the fastest growing companies at any time in history is a remarkable achievement but doing so during these past few years is a testament to the team’s hard work and smart planning,” Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick said. “We are driven by a passion to make the outdoor recreation vehicle shopping experience better for manufacturers, dealers and customers and we’re committed to continuing our technology leadership in this space.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. said. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today.”

Rollick is a customer engagement technology provider for the recreation industry. Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. The company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000 and the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

