Home > News > ATV > 2023 ATV models revealed

2023 ATV models revealed

By: Dave McMahon May 4, 2022

Designed to get the job done while also dominating the trails, the 2023 Kawasaki Brute Force ATV lineup meets the needs of farmers, ranchers and those with a love of the great outdoors.

The Brute Force model range is designed to suit a variety of needs and budgets. The Brute Force 750 4x4i models are equipped with a 749cc V-twin engine and are available with Speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS) as well as selectable four-wheel drive to help ensure that you can conquer the terrain.

2023 Brute Force 750 4x4i EPS

The price-friendly Brute Force 300 is equipped with a 271cc single-cylinder engine and is a willing outdoor accomplice. Built around a sturdy frame, with proven Kawasaki performance, the Brute Force ATV family is built Kawasaki STRONG.

2023 Brute Force 300

2023 Model Variations

Kawasaki Brute Force 750 4x4i EPS

Colors: Super Black, Bright White

MSRP: $11,399

Availability: Now         

Kawasaki Brute Force 750 4x4i EPS

Advertisement

Colors: Fragment Camo Gray

MSRP: $11,999

Availability: Now

Kawasaki Brute Force 750 4x4i EPS Camo

Colors: Realtree Xtra Green Camo

MSRP: $11,999

Availability: Now         

Kawasaki Brute Force 300

Colors: Super Black, Bright White

MSRP: $4,799

Availability: Now

Copyright © 2022 • Powersports BusinessContact UsAdvertising InfoSubscription CenterPrivacy Policy