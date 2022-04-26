Protective to offer full suite of F&I products to RumbleOn customers

Chesterfield, Missouri-based Protective Asset Protection announced today it has signed a national agreement with RumbleOn, Inc. As part of the deal, Protective Asset Protection will offer a full suite of F&I products to RumbleOn customers, along with expanded training and support to RumbleOn retailers.

The powersports market experienced record growth during 2021, with the industry expected to grow to nearly $50 billion by 2027.

RumbleOn recently acquired the Freedom Powersports group and now has nearly 60 locations nationwide.

"We are committed to offering unparalleled product offerings and services for the powersports industry and are excited about how the relationship with RumbleOn will benefit their dealers and customers across the country,” said Rick Kurtz, senior vice president and chief distribution officer, Protective Asset Protection. “Our value proposition and overall product offering is robust and growing, and our suite of services will only help our dealer customers grow and thrive into the future.”

“The powersports industry is at a very exciting time right now and many of our dealers continue to take advantage of consumer demand and a strong appetite for vehicles across many subsegments,” said Bill Koster, VP of specialty products and training, Protective Asset Protection. “We anticipate that extending our relationship with RumbleOn will further help our dealer partners ensure they protect their customers’ investment of their purchase.”

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to expand our partnership with Protective, as we work to create a world class experience for all of our RumbleOn customers. We appreciate the Protective commitment to the powersports industry and look forward to growing this critical area of our business,” said Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s founder and CEO.