CFMOTO announces two new 2020 models

The 2020 model year introduces two new machines into the CFMOTO product line. With the addition of the new CForce 1000 Overland, and the UForce 600, CFMOTO now has a product lineup of 14 vehicles, each one touting to offer premium features at a competitor’s base model price.

Highlights of the 2020 model year include:

The all-new two-person bench seat UForce 600 went from a concept machine to reality, featuring a robust 580cc engine for plenty of power, and a compact chassis design that produces a shorter turning radius. The UForce 600 enters the product lineup to offer dealers a class-leading utility machine

A brand-new ATV, the CForce 1000 Overland will position itself within the fastest growing ATV segment over the last 10 years, with a 79hp, 963cc V-twin engine to take on countless miles of trails. Three quick-detach, hard-side travel cases on the CForce 1000 will allow for plenty of gear so you can be fully-equipped for that next off-road adventure. All CForce models also come with a revised exhaust system for quieter operation and improved heat isolation.

In addition to the new offerings, elastic seat belt buffers are now included on all the ZForce machines.

Both the UForce 600 and the CForce 1000 Overland were available to test at CFMOTO's 2020 model launch event at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota.

The 2020 CFMOTO UForce 600.

The 2020 CFMOTO CForce 1000.