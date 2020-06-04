Exclusive ADV bike sales data shows state’s dealers leading pack

A study provided exclusively to Powersports Business readers from CDK Global Recreation showcases dealership retail trends in the U.S. for the adventure touring motorcycle segment. Examples of bike models considered in this study from the Lightspeed DMS were the Aprilia Caponord, BMW Adventure, Ducati Multistrada, Honda Africa Twin, Kawasaki Versys, KTM Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom, Triumph Tiger, Yamaha Super Tenere and Zero DS ZF.

This adventure touring motorcycle study focuses on 41,000 new and used units sold between May 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020. This study only includes units where the VIN number can be decoded to identify the exact make, model, product line and segment. OEMs that do not provide specific VIN decoding were not included.

Looking at the average unit count sold per year by dealer in each region, dealers in California are leading the ADV segment with, on average, 59 ADV bikes being sold per year.

Dealers in the Northwest on average sell 43 per year, followed by the Northeast (28 bikes per dealer per year), West (28), South (24) and Midwest (19).

Here’s a breakdown of states in each region.

Midwest — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin

Northeast — Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia

Northwest — Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington

South — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

West — Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming

Is your shop outpacing your region’s sales? Do you have some room to grow in ADV sales?

