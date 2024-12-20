Lightspeed shares aftermarket parts data

This article originally appeared in the December edition of Powersports Business.

Lightspeed has shared exclusive data for PSB that covers the aftermarket parts segment and the distribution channel.

For the V-Twin market, Chart A compares the percentage of OEM parts versus aftermarket parts and accessories purchased, by region, Across all regions, OEM parts dominate the sales, with the combined data showing 85% of sales as OEM and 15% as aftermarket. The South leads in OEM preference with 91% of sales, while the Northwest has the highest aftermarket penetration at 26%. Other regions like the Midwest and West show similar splits, with 83% OEM and 17% aftermarket. California has a slightly higher aftermarket share than the combined average, at 18%.

Source of charts: Lightspeed

Chart B compares the percentage of OEM parts versus aftermarket parts and accessories purchased in over-the-counter transactions by region for the metric market. The comparison is based on the quantity of parts sold. Overall, OEM parts hold a larger share of sales at 71%, with aftermarket parts comprising 29% of the total across all regions. The Midwest shows the highest OEM dominance, with 78% of sales, whereas the Northwest stands out for its aftermarket preference, with a significant 43% aftermarket share. Other regions, such as the West and California, have a more balanced distribution, with aftermarket shares at 36% and 34%, respectively.

Chart C represents the percentage of OEM parts versus aftermarket parts and accessories purchased over the counter, by region, for both the V-Twin and metric markets combined. OEM parts continue to dominate, representing 72% of the total sales across all regions, while aftermarket parts account for 28%. The Midwest shows the highest preference for OEM parts at 78%, whereas the Northwest leads in aftermarket share with 42%. The West and California regions have slightly higher aftermarket penetration than the combined average, at 35% and 33%, respectively.

Chart D analyzes the top 10 aftermarket distributors in V-Twin dealerships. Overthe-counter transactions were analyzed based on the quantity of parts sold. The chart only represents transactions where the supplier was an aftermarket distributor. Drag Specialties/Parts leads the market with a substantial 44% share, followed by RK Stratman at 26% and Western Power Sports with 14%. These top three distributors collectively hold 84% of the market, indicating a significant concentration among a few major players. Bravado holds a smaller yet notable share at 10%, while the remaining distributors—including Turn14, Helmet House, Hair Glove, Fox Racing and Global Products International—each have a minimal 1% share. “All Other” distributors account for just 2% of total sales, emphasizing the dominance of key suppliers in the V-Twin aftermarket segment.

Chart E analyzes the top 10 aftermarket distributors in metric dealerships. Over-thecounter transactions are analyzed based on the quantity of parts sold. The chart only represents transactions where the supplier was an aftermarket distributor. Western Power Sports leads in market share, capturing 42% of sales, followed by Drag Specialties/Parts Unlimited at 32%. These two distributors collectively account for 74% of the metric aftermarket, indicating a significant concentration of sales among top players. Other distributors like Fox Racing and Turn14 have much smaller shares, at 5% and 4%, respectively. Distributors such as Helmet House, Mercury Marine, and Land N Sea each hold 2% of the market, while smaller players like KLIM and Southern Motorcycle account for 1% each. “All Other” distributors collectively contribute to 8% of sales, suggesting that the metric market has slightly more distributor diversity compared to the V-Twin market but remains dominated by the leading distributors.

Chart F analyzes the top aftermarket distributors in both V-twin and metric dealerships combined. Over-the-counter transactions are analyzed based on the quantity of parts. The chart only represents transactions where the supplier was an aftermarket distributor. Western Power Sports holds the largest share at 41%, followed by Drag Specialties/ Parts with 32%. Together, these two distributors dominate 73% of the aftermarket sales, reflecting their strong position across both segments. Fox Racing and Turn14 hold smaller shares at 5% and 4%, respectively, while Helmet House, Mercury Marine, and Land N Sea each contribute 2%. RK Stratman and KLIM each account for 1% of the total. “All Other” distributors make up 9% of the market, indicating a degree of diversity beyond the leading distributors