Polaris, Call of Duty collab lets players ride RZR, Sportsman in-game

Following last year’s debut of the Polaris RZR Pro R 4 in “Call of Duty: Warzone,” Polaris is doubling down on its momentum in the gaming space with the introduction of the Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 within the world of the popular first-person shooter video game.

Players can now experience Polaris’ off-road performance in-game with two iconic vehicles. (Photo: Polaris)

Dropping into Season 01 of “Call of Duty: Warzone,” the all-new Black Ops 7-themed RZR Pro R 4, and Sportsman XP 1000 are now available to use in Campaign and Multiplayer modes. Players can experience vehicles within the game, giving them the freedom to ride, explore, and outmaneuver the competition across battlegrounds.

“Our goal has always been to connect the experience of Polaris performance with audiences who share our passion for exploration and adventure.” — Holly Spaeth, vice president of Polaris Brand Marketing & Off-Road Vehicles.

“Gaming is the next frontier of that mission, and by partnering with Call of Duty, we’re inviting millions of players to experience the power and agility of Polaris vehicles in a new way.”

The collaboration between Call of Duty and Polaris has the potential for the OEM to reach a younger market. According to the Entertainment Software Association, nearly 60% of U.S. gamers cite outdoor recreation as one of their top leisure interests — making the team-up a natural fit. To deliver a player experience that is as close to reality as possible, Polaris’ Industrial Design team collaborated directly with Call of Duty developers to replicate the look, feel, and handling of its real-world vehicles within the game.

“With our ongoing partnership with Polaris, we’re thrilled to introduce authentic real-world vehicles to the game, offering fast, fun, and dynamic new ways for players to traverse Call of Duty: Warzone,” says Cody Neal, Activision director of alliance and partnerships.

To celebrate the collaboration with Call of Duty, Polaris is launching a multi-week giveaway from Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, 2026, with fans having the chance to win Black Ops 7 limited edition RZR Pro R 4 and Sportsman XP 1000 vehicles. For entry details and official rules, visit www.polaris-cod.gg.