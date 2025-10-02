Polaris has advanced to the final round of the Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota contest with its MRZR military-grade side-by-side, securing a spot among the top four products after tens of thousands of public votes.

The other finalists are the Cirrus Aircraft SR Series G7+, the Trackchair all-terrain wheelchair from ATZ Manufacturing, and the Vistabule Teardrop Trailer from Minnesota Teardrop Trailer LLC.

“These products have captured the imagination of voters and spotlight the creativity, craftsmanship, and ingenuity that define Minnesota manufacturing,” says Doug Loon, president and CEO of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “Reaching the top four is a major accomplishment. Now it feels less like a contest and more like a celebration of what our state can build.”

The winner will be announced live at the 2025 Manufacturers’ Summit on Tuesday, October 7, at The Renaissance Depot in Minneapolis. The Summit, running from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., is Minnesota’s premier manufacturing event, bringing together industry leaders to discuss the future of manufacturing and celebrate innovation.

Spotlight: Polaris MRZR

Spotlight: Polaris MRZR

Originally designed for U.S. and allied military use, the Polaris MRZR is a lightweight, high-mobility side-by-side capable of handling extreme off-road environments. Built in Minnesota, the MRZR has been deployed globally for rapid transport, reconnaissance, and support missions.

Built in Minnesota, the MRZR has been deployed globally for rapid transport, reconnaissance, and support missions. (Photo: Polaris Inc.)

While military-focused, the MRZR showcases Polaris’ engineering leadership in the off-road segment — technology that often informs its consumer and commercial powersports lineup.