Off-road legend John Penton celebrates 100th birthday

The powersports industry is celebrating a milestone few can match. Off-road motorcycle pioneer John Penton turned 100 years old on August 19, marking a century of life that helped shape modern motorcycling.

Born in Amherst, Ohio, in 1925, Penton grew up riding motorcycles on his family farm. After serving in the Merchant Marine and Navy during World War II, he began racing and went on to become a national off-road champion. He represented the United States in seven International Six Days Trials (now ISDE) and set a transcontinental record in 1958, riding from New York to Los Angeles in just over 52 hours.

Penton’s influence extended well beyond racing. Along with his brother, he opened a dealership in Amherst that carried European brands like BSA, BMW, and NSU. His vision for lighter, more capable off-road motorcycles led him to strike a deal with KTM, then a small Austrian company.

Penton invested $6,000 of his own money to have KTM build bikes to his specifications. Marketed as Penton motorcycles in the U.S., they sold more than 25,000 units before KTM eventually took over distribution. That partnership laid the foundation for KTM’s dominance in off-road racing today and remains a landmark in the history of the motorcycle industry.

Penton also broke ground in the aftermarket business. He partnered with Alpinestars to develop an off-road boot, sold under his Hi-Point Racing brand, and expanded into trailers, lubricants, tires, apparel, and accessories. His products supported countless riders, including legends like Bob Hannah, Dick Burleson, and Jeremy McGrath — who wore Hi-Point boots on the podium at his first Supercross in 1990.

In recognition of his lifelong contributions, Penton was inducted into the inaugural class of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1998. The Grand National Cross Country Series honors him with the John Penton GNCC, one of the longest-running events on the calendar. His hometown of Amherst, Ohio, recently held a community celebration in honor of his 100th birthday.

Dealer’s impact

PSB Editor Brendan Baker had the opportunity to meet John Penton at Mid-Ohio’s Vintage Motorcycle Days in 2018. Always great to meet a legend! Happy 100th birthday, John. (Photo: Brendan Baker)

Penton’s story underscores the lasting impact one dealer’s vision can have on the industry. His decision to import and back lightweight off-road motorcycles helped reshape the market and fueled the rise of KTM — a reminder that innovative product choices at the dealership level can influence entire categories for generations.