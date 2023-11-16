U.S. ISDE teams dominate in Argentina

The United States World Trophy Team and Women’s World Trophy Team each brought home first-place finishes at the 2023 International Six Days Enduro in San Juan, Argentina.

In addition to these resounding victories, the U.S. Junior World Trophy Team added a second-place finish. The U.S. also saw success from its club teams, with the U.S. Club Team XC Gear finishing first among club teams, while the U.S. Team GTBN earned second.

Despite battling extreme heat throughout the six-day event, the U.S. World Trophy Team and Women’s World Trophy Team outpaced the field to claim their third and fourth respective ISDE titles. (Photo: AMA)

Several riders also forged individual success during the grueling six-day competition, with Women’s Trophy Team rider Brandy Richards taking the overall win in the Women’s class while Josh Toth emerged victorious in the C2 Club Class and Jaden Dahners triumphed in the C1 Club class.

“The American Motorcyclist Association is incredibly proud of all three of our trophy teams and our collection of club teams, who excelled down in Argentina this past week,” said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier. “We’re so grateful for the competitive drive and determination that each of our riders showed while representing their country and the AMA, and their efforts resulted in a strong showing for the U.S. in this year’s ISDE.”

Dante Oliveira (Photo: KTM)

The U.S. World Trophy Team members included Dante Oliveira, Taylor Robert, Johnny Girroir and Cole Martinez, who outpaced second-place France and third-place Great Britain for the world crown. Oliveira, Robert and Girroir finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in individual competition en route to the team victory.

“It’s been a dream week for us,” Robert said post-race. “We did everything right each day and always tried to have our four riders inside the top ten as much as possible.”

Spearheaded by Richards’ individual victory, the U.S. Women’s Trophy Team — which included Rachel Gutish and Korie Steede alongside Richards — saw all three of its riders cross the finish line to capture victory, while Australia and FIM Latin America rounded out the podium.

Brandy Richards (Photo: KTM)

The U.S. Women’s Trophy Team battled injury and hardship on the journey to victory. Gutish battled through the last three days of the competition with a separated shoulder and broken rib, while Richards suffered through a broken collarbone during the last few days of the competition.

“My team (was) relying on me,” Gutish said. “That’s really all there is to it. I knew that if we wanted to win, I needed to finish.”

The U.S. Junior World Trophy Team, helmed by Mateo Oliveira, Kai Aiello and Grant Davis, surged to victory in Day Six’s motocross test to pass Sweden and finish second overall, falling just short of first-place France.

Taylor Robert (Photo: KTM)

The trio of Toth, Ryan Surratt and Austin Serpa pushed U.S. Club Team XC Gear to the overall club title, beating out GTBN and Argentina on the podium.

“It’s been an epic week,” Toth, who also claimed the individual C2 Club Class title, said. “The team rode amazing and gave our best each day. It’s an incredible feeling to stand on top of the podium.”

World Trophy Classification (After Day 6 of 6)

USA, 16:31:10.03 France, +17:03.71 Great Britain, +18:23.74 Chile, +55:05.56 Venezuela, +2:31:26.31

Junior World Trophy Classification (After Day 6 of 6)

France, 12:55:52.59 USA, +5:20.92 Sweden, +26:09.74 Argentina, +45:10:60 Czech Republic, +1:04:37.26

Women’s World Trophy Classification (After Day 6 of 6)

USA, 14:43:34:90 Australia, +6:47:43.12 Latin America, +7:36:11.70 France, +11:52.13.89 Argentina, +15:15:59.72

Sources: AMA, KTM