UK Harley-Davidson technician wins regional award

Reports from Visordown.com, a motorcycle news and content website in the UK, reported that the Harley-Davidson “2025 Technician of the Year” award for the UK and Ireland region has been won by Dean Pearman, from Maidstone Harley-Davidson.

Dean Pearman from Maidstone Harley-Davidson in the UK was named Technician of the Year for the UK and Ireland region. (Photo: Maidstone Harley-Davidson’s Instagram page)

Open to Harley-Davidson technicians from around the UK and Ireland, the Technician of the Year competition is designed to celebrate the best-performing technicians from within the Harley-Davidson dealer network.

The inaugural award was created to recognize excellence in service and technical expertise across Harley-Davidson’s international dealer network. There were three stages of competition: testing technical ability, innovation, and commitment to The Motor Company’s service standards.

The first round consisted of participants completing an online simulator activity, followed by an online knowledge test. The third round included an in-person skills assessment test, which took place at an authorized Harley-Davidson facility.

“This award recognizes and honors the heartbeat of our dealerships and technicians,” says Kolja Rebstock, senior vice president of Harley-Davidson’s international markets. “Every day, these individuals make sure our riders’ journeys are safer and smoother. In many ways, technicians are the unsung heroes of our dealerships, and we want to recognize not just their achievements, but their spirit of continuous learning and innovation.”

Pearman is the second Brit to win a high-profile motorcycle technician award. In November, Yamaha UK technician Liam Coffey was named World Champion at the Yamaha World Technician Grand Prix in Iwata, Japan.