[This story has been updated October 2, 2024]

The Ed Morse Automotive Group recently announced it has acquired Renegade Harley-Davidson in Springfield, Missouri, which will become Teddy Morse’s Renegade Harley-Davidson. Ed Morse Automotive purchased the dealership located at 3980 W. Sunshine Street in Springfield.

Teddy Morse (center) adds to his dealership group’s growing portfolio of Harley stores with the acquisition of Renegade Harley in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo: Renegade Harley-Davidson, Facebook)

This will be the company’s tenth dealership in Missouri joining locations in Rolla, Lebanon, Saint Robert, California, and Moberly. This will also be Ed Morse Automotive Group’s sixth Harley-Davidson dealership joining locations in Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, Grand Junction, Austin, Alamo City, and Beaumont. With this acquisition, the Ed Morse Automotive Group will grow to 57 dealership locations and over 2,800 employees nationwide.

“I have long had a passion for motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidson, and am thrilled to welcome Renegade into our family. This dealership was an ideal fit thanks to its dedicated employees, who understand the importance of excellence in customer service. I’m proud to add them to our team. This dealership has a tremendous growth-ready infrastructure that we are excited about. Springfield is a dynamic city with wonderful people living there and visiting, so we are excited to be part of this community.”



-Teddy Morse, chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services facilitated the sale of Renegade Harley-Davidson from Jeff and Steve Hinchcliff of The H+H Group.

The H+H Group was founded in 1930 by Augie Hinchcliff, who partnered to open H+H Chevrolet in South Omaha, Nebraska. Augie’s grandson, Steve Hinchcliff, joined the business at age 14 and worked in various positions during high school.

Jeff Hinchcliff comments: “In our strategic decision-making process to consider exiting the Harley-Davidson business in Missouri, there was only one broker we would consider, that was Juan Pardo, George Chaconas, and the Performance Brokerage Services team. They brought us a very qualified buyer, Teddy Morse of the Ed Morse Auto Group. I would like to thank Juan Pardo for his professionalism and perseverance in helping us get the deal to the finish line, and I wish Teddy Morse and his team the best of luck and continued success as they grow their Harley-Davidson dealership portfolio.”

(L to R) Steve Hinchcliff, Teddy Morse, Jeff Hinchcliff. (Photo: Performance Brokerage Services)

Ed Morse Automotive Group is ranked #53 on the 2024 Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups based on 2023 new vehicle retail sales units. Teddy Morse is chairman and CEO, continuing the family legacy. Randy Hoffman serves as the COO, managing the day-to-day operations. Together, Hoffman and Morse oversee the continued expansion of their dealership network.