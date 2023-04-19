Automotive group acquires Missouri dealership

The Ed Morse Automotive Group has announced its acquisition of Sellers-Sexton Powersports in St. Robert, Missouri. The automotive group now has three locations in St. Robert, two in Lebanon and one in Rolla, Missouri. Sellers-Sexton Powersports will now be Ed Morse Powersports, joining Ed Morse CDJR St. Robert and Ed Morse Ford St. Robert.

Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealership from Sellers-Sexton Automotive Group and is located at 509 VFW Memorial Drive in St. Robert. The dealership provides Honda on-road and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, SXS, scooters, generators, power equipment, apparel and accessories.

“When presented this deal, we saw this as a tremendous opportunity to continue our expansion into Missouri and increase our powersports footprint across the county,” says Teddy Morse, chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group. “Our family-owned organization prides itself on maintaining high quality and values, which mirrors the communities we are entering. St. Robert is a beautiful city with an impressive amount of passionate on-road and off-road enthusiasts, and we look forward to serving them well.”

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned for over 75 years. This acquisition will add 8 employees to its over 2,000-plus employee base, growing their locations to 36 dealerships, 76 franchises and 25 automotive and motorcycle brands.