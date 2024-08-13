For more than a decade, Autrella Assurance has been covering riders by selling Extended Service Contracts directly to consumers who already own their powersports vehicles. The company has developed a loyal following in the riding community (both on- and off-road), with thousands of 5-star reviews and millions of dollars in paid claims on behalf of its riders.

Autrella has announced that its backend products can now be sold through motorcycle and powersport dealerships. (Photo: Autrella)

Recently, however, Autrella announced that its backend products can now be sold through motorcycle and powersport dealers via the F&I office at the time of sale or to customers who already own their powersports equipment.

The company also offers a unique option that allows customers to purchase an Extended Service Contract and pay for it over time (up to 36 months), with no interest charged and no credit check required (a $100 fee is added to the dealer cost of the product sold).

Autrella offers competitive pricing on Extended Service Contracts and other backend products for domestic motorcycles, metric motorcycles, Can-Am Spyders, Polaris Slingshots, dirt bikes, ATVs, UTVs, PWCs, snowmobiles, and more. Its coverage extends back 20 model years, and many vehicles may have up to 100,000 miles at contact start, with no mileage limit to the rider after signing, according to the company.

It also covers modified vehicles and flagged VINs and offers what it calls a “Performance Plus” plan for Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle, for the stock components as well as aftermarket, non-OEM performance parts that have been installed.

Autrella pays the going labor rate for your shop, offers a 125% bump on job codes, and pays full MSRP for parts. It also offers spiffs and incentives to new dealers who begin offering Autrella products through their stores.

Dealers interested in joining Autrella’s growing network are encouraged to contact Mike Harper at mike@autrella.com, or call 302-312-6676, or complete the dealer inquiry form on its website. Autrella is available in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.