Massimo Group to debut fully enclosed, HVAC golf cars at PGA show

Massimo Group continues its 2026 powersports vehicle release with the and debut its second-generation MVR HVAC Pro Series at the 2026 PGA Show.

The MVR HVAC Pro is designed for golf course and neighborhood electric vehicle applications, and the MVR HVAC Cargo Max Pro is a utility-focused model made for grounds maintenance and commercial use. (Photo: Massimo)

The MVR HVAC Pro Series includes the MVR HVAC Pro, designed for golf course and neighborhood electric vehicle applications, and the MVR HVAC Cargo Max Pro, a utility-focused model engineered for grounds maintenance and commercial fleet use. Both models feature fully enclosed cabins with integrated heating and air-conditioning systems, reflecting Massimo’s continued investment in higher-value, all-weather electric vehicle platforms.

The fully enclosed, HVAC golf cars and utility-focused model release comes on the heels of Massimo unveiling a HVAC-equipped UTV set to hit the market Q1 2026.

“The second-generation MVR HVAC Pro Series reflects the progress we are making as we expand into more advanced, higher-value electric platforms,” says David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. “By addressing weather-related limitations and operational inefficiencies, we believe this product line has the potential to enhance course utilization, fleet productivity, and overall user experience.”

Addressing operational, seasonal limitations

Traditional open-air golf carts and utility vehicles are often constrained by extreme heat, cold, rain, and humidity—conditions that can shorten golf seasons, reduce productivity, and limit year-round utilization. The MVR HVAC Pro Series is designed to address these challenges through the following.

All-weather operation — Fully enclosed cabins help protect occupants

Extended duty cycles — Advanced 48-volt electric platforms

Health and comfort — Climate-controlled cabins may help reduce heat stress and fatigue, particularly for older golfers

Utility-focused versatility — The Cargo Max Pro configuration supports payloads and attachments

Market opportunity

Some industry research firms estimate the global golf cart and electric utility vehicle market to reach $2 billion to $3.5 billion in 2026. Published forecasts from firms such as Research Nester and Mordor Intelligence cite expected compound annual growth rates in the mid-single to high-single digits, driven by electrification trends, sustainability initiatives, and demand for more versatile, higher-comfort vehicles.

Massimo believes that the current global golf cart and electric utility vehicle market provides a meaningful long-term opportunity for differentiated, all-weather electric platforms that address the operational and seasonal limitations of traditional open-air vehicles.

Tech roadmap, AI strategy, and early commercial engagement

The second-generation MVR platform incorporates proprietary software-driven controls designed to support enhanced vehicle management, intelligent system optimization, and future fleet-level functionality. The Company is also advancing its use of AI to support intelligent diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and future smart-vehicle applications.