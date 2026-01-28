Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Nacho hires Fischer as new key account manager

The StaffJanuary 28, 2026

Nacho Offroad Lighting, a high-performance lighting solutions manufacturer and ARB subsidiary, recently announced the appointment of Bryatt Fischer as key account manager. In this role, Fischer will be responsible for managing strategic partnerships and driving growth across the company’s client portfolio.

Fischer’s background includes marketing, business development, and account management within the automotive and off-road sectors. (Photo: Nacho Offroad Lighting)

“Bryatt’s comprehensive understanding of our target markets and proven track record of expanding brands into new channels are precisely what is required as we continue our growth trajectory,” says Brian Hosford, vice president of sales and marketing at Nacho. “We are confident he will achieve an immediate impact and enhance our relationships across all of our current and prospective customers.”

Fischer’s background includes marketing, business development, and account management within the automotive and off-road sectors. Before joining Nacho, Fischer held pivotal positions at JL Audio, helping the brand increase sales across all channels. He also fostered OEM partnerships and managed strategic business opportunities.

“Nacho has all the ingredients to win long-term in off-road lighting: serious performance, a product-first culture, and the kind of backing that helps partners scale with confidence.” — Bryatt Fischer

“My focus is simple: earn mindshare with our key accounts by making it easier to spec, sell, and support Nacho in the real world, through tighter dealer relationships, better enablement, and a strong feedback loop from the field into product and go-to-market.”

