Michelin releases new adventure touring tire

Michelin announced its new Anakee Adventure 2 tire, aimed at opening the road to a new generation of adventure touring tires, combining reliability, comfort and performance.

The new tire is predominantly designed for on-road use with confident off-road capability. Available worldwide, Michelin says the tire is now the flagship of its Adventure Touring range, alongside the Michelin Road 6, the Michelin Anakee Road and the Michelin Anakee Wild tires.

Engineered is designed for demanding riders seeking peace of mind on the road and the ability to escape for an adventurous ride.

“The new Anakee Adventure 2 tire marks a key milestone in Michelin’s global trail strategy,” says Amanda Wemette, motorcycle brand manager for Michelin North America. “Building on the performance of the prior generation tire, this new tire represents Michelin’s commitment to innovation for riders worldwide.”

Key benefits

Enhanced wet-grip , thanks to new high-performance silica-based compounds

, thanks to new high-performance silica-based compounds Improved longevity *: +7% at the front and +21% at the rear* compared with the previous generation

*: +7% at the front and +21% at the rear* compared with the previous generation Superior riding comfort **: significant reduction in perceived noise for smoother, less tiring journey

**: significant reduction in perceived noise for smoother, less tiring journey Proven versatility: Mud and Snow (M+S) marking and optimized tread pattern, for effective traction on trails.

The Michelin Anakee Adventure 2 tire has been engineered to reduce noise, improve stability and build rider confidence with less fatigue, more enjoyment and more adventure.

This new tire integrates Michelin’s advanced innovations:

Michelin 2CT Technology (dual-compound) : durability in the center and maximum grip on the shoulders

: durability in the center and maximum grip on the shoulders Michelin Reinforced Radial-X Evo & Aramid Shield : stability, comfort and resistance on all terrains

: stability, comfort and resistance on all terrains New tread design : balance between road comfort and traction on loose surfaces

: balance between road comfort and traction on loose surfaces Michelin Premium Touch Design: a premium visual effect on the sidewalls to optimize the visual profile of Adventure Touring motorcycles.

The Michelin Anakee Adventure 2 tire covers major motorcycles in the segment including, but not limited to: BMW R1250/1300GS, Honda Africa Twin, Yamaha Tenere, Ducati Multistrada, Triumph Tiger, KTM Super Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom, Aprilia Tuareg, Moto Guzzi V85 and Kawasaki Versys.

This launch builds on the Michelin Adventure Touring line-up:

Michelin Road 6 Tire (100% road)

Michelin Anakee Road Tire (90% on-road/10% offroad)

Michelin Anakee Adventure 2 Tire (80% on-road/20% offroad)

Michelin Anakee Wild Tire (50% on-road/50% offroad)

The new Michelin Anakee Adventure 2 tire is now available worldwide through Michelin’s authorized dealer network. For more information, visit here.