Michelin expands access to new Scorcher Adventure Tire lineup beginning Aug. 1

Michelin has announced it will begin distributing its new Scorcher Adventure tire line to all current powersports distributors starting Aug. 1, 2021. Adventure riders will soon have access to the new tire line co-developed and co-branded with Harley-Davidson for the new Harley-Davidson Pan America motorcycle.

"Our custom-designed Michelin Scorcher Adventure tire gives riders added confidence and stability on roads and trails in a variety of weather conditions," said Nick Portela, key account manager for Harley-Davidson for Michelin North America, Inc. in the announcement. "Trusted by Harley-Davidson as the exclusive original equipment provider for the Pan America, the new tire line will now be even more accessible for motorcycle enthusiasts across North America."

The new tire line was designed to provide exceptional high-speed stability through the integration of Michelin Bridge Block Technology and Michelin 2CT+ Technology in the rear tire. Michelin's innovative Dual Compound Technology (2CT and 2CT+) combined with a new tread pattern and an optimized profile provides precise handling and performance mile after mile.

New silica tread compounds provide phenomenal wet grip for added confidence on slippery wet roads. A fully grooved geometric tread pattern delivers confidence-inspiring traction off-road.

Michelin also produces the Anakee Wild tires, an approved fitment for advanced off-road use with the Harley-Davidson Pan America.