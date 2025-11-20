Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Parts Unlimited names Brooks Laisi as new Northeast sales representative

The StaffNovember 20, 2025

Parts Unlimited has added a key sales hire in the Northeast, naming Brooks Laisi as its new sales representative covering central Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Brooks Laisi brings a strong background in parts management and hands-on dealership experience, combined with deep roots in the powersports community. (Photo: Parts Unlimited/LeMans Corp.)

Laisi brings a strong background in parts management and hands-on dealership experience, combined with deep roots in the powersports community. A longtime rider, he has competed in ATV motocross and leisure motocross, and has even converted MX bikes to street-legal builds. He is well-known locally through his participation in the Central Cycle Club, where he’s organized multiple motocross and ATV events.

Outside of work, Laisi keeps busy with family trips, racing, and riding—often taking his son to local tracks or out on frozen ponds in the winter.

Parts Unlimited says Laisi’s technical know-how and grassroots involvement make him a great fit for the team, and they are excited to partner with him in growing their parts business across the Northeast.

