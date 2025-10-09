Freedom Harley-Davidson of Baton Rouge has been acquired by dealer principal Steven Towers from longtime owners Mike and Brett Bruno, with Performance Brokerage Services advising on the transaction.

Freedom Harley-Davidson of Baton Rouge has been acquired by dealer principal Steven Towers from longtime owners Mike and Brett Bruno, with Performance Brokerage Services advising on the transaction. (Photo: Freedom Harley/Baton Rouge H-D/Facebook)

The sale marks another milestone in Towers’ growing Harley-Davidson dealership group, which now includes five locations across four states. Towers, a passionate Harley-Davidson rider with more than a decade in the automotive industry, entered the dealership network in 2023 with the purchase of Boneyard Harley-Davidson in North Carolina. He has since added Frontier Harley-Davidson in Nebraska, Historic Harley-Davidson in Kansas, Harley-Davidson of Carroll in Iowa, and now Freedom Harley-Davidson in Louisiana.

“Since a young age, I’ve been passionate about the Harley-Davidson brand and motorcycles,” says Towers. “My dream of one day becoming a Harley-Davidson dealer came true in early 2023 with the help of Performance Brokerage Services. Since then, I’ve been able to grow my footprint to five dealerships, and I’ve never been more passionate about the brand and what the future holds for Harley-Davidson and the Towers dealership group.”

The sale marks another milestone in Towers’ growing Harley-Davidson dealership group, which now includes five locations across four states. Steven Towers (left) next to his wife, Juan Pardo and Courtney Bernhard. (Photo: Towers’ Baton Rouge Harley-Davidson/Facebook)

Towers adds, “The Harley-Davidson culture is about freedom, passion, and connection — values that drive how we operate every store. We’re excited to welcome the Baton Rouge team and customers into the Towers family and continue the Brunos’ legacy of community involvement and customer care.”

The Bruno family exits after more than 30 years in the automotive and powersports industries, during which they built Freedom Harley-Davidson into a customer-focused, community-driven dealership.

Performance Brokerage Services, represented by George Chaconas, Courtney Bernhard, and Juan Pardo of the firm’s Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division, served as the exclusive sell-side advisors.

Chaconas continues, “Steven is building a strong and well-respected Harley-Davidson group. His enthusiasm for the brand and long-term commitment to dealership excellence make him an ideal successor in Baton Rouge. We’re proud to continue supporting his growth and optimistic outlook for Harley-Davidson’s future.”

The dealership will be renamed Towers’ Baton Rouge Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location at 5853 Siegen Lane.

Source: Performance Brokerage Services