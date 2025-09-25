Minnesota BRP dealership acquired by Bradford Powersports

Brother’s Motorsports out of Baxter, Minnesota, was recently sold to entrepreneur Bill Bradford, the dealership announced Sept. 23 in a Facebook post.

Under new ownership, Brother’s Motorsports in Minnesota will retain all of the employees that were there under the previous owner.

(Photo: Brother’s Motorsports’ Facebook)

Brother’s is a BRP dealer, selling a range of Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, and Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles. Brother’s sold its first machine under new ownership — a 2025 Can-Am Defender Limited HD10 — just hours after the dealership changed hands. Social media posts also indicate that the same team is still in place under Bradford’s leadership.

Bradford, an avid sledder and Polaris enthusiast, first entered the powersports business in 2022 when he purchased Wheels Powersports in Fargo, North Dakota. He said at the time of the Wheels’ deal that he had a strong desire to get into the powersports business for the last 20-plus years.

Bradford owns multiple businesses throughout the Midwest, including several telecommunications stores. Now, the owner of two Midwest powersports dealerships, he says he’s happy to have Brother’s Motorsports be a part of his organization.

“This area has always held a special place in our hearts, and as an outdoor enthusiast with a deep passion for the powersports lifestyle, I’m excited to deepen our involvement in this incredible community,” Bradford says.