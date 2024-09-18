Ducati Detroit announces new ownership and management

In an announcement posted on Ducati Detroit’s Facebook page, the dealership announced it was under new ownership and management. Many of the team members from the previous ownership are continuing their tenure with the new group. The new owners are Jim Blasius and Kevin Callaway. Jim is the father of former MotoAmerica racer Joseph Blasius (H/T Roadracing World).

The Facebook post read, “A New Era Begins”:

We are thrilled to announce that Ducati Detroit has entered a new chapter with fresh ownership and management. The two of us are honored to represent Ducati in the vibrant Detroit market.

Under our leadership, you can expect a steadfast commitment to operating with honesty, transparency, and integrity—principles that will guide everything we do. Whether you’re a long-standing client or a future rider, we look forward to continuing Ducati’s legacy of excellence while delivering a customer experience that truly reflects these values.

We are fully operational, with new motorcycles arriving daily, and our Parts and Service departments are ready to serve you. Passion for motorcycles is what drives us to make your riding experience exceptional. We invite you to stop by, meet our new team, and experience the exciting changes firsthand.

Ride safe and see you on the road,

Jim Blasius & Kevin Callaway, Co-Owners Ducati Detroit