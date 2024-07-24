Harley-Davidson has announced its new sponsorship of BUILD Moto (“BUILD”), starting with the 2025 season. The company has signed on as the sponsor of BUILD Moto for the next three years and the sponsorship includes donated items like motorcycles, parts, accessories, access to motorcycle manufacturing experts, and additional support for program operations.

Founded in 2011, BUILD is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to pairing teams of high school students with bike-building mentors in a collective effort to learn valuable life and interpersonal skills while working on motorcycles. Photos courtesy of H-D

BUILD allows high school students to learn technical skills including design, welding, fabrication, repair, machining, media, and more through motorcycle construction. In addition to acquiring technical skills, teams also participate in marketing and fundraising efforts and host local events showcasing their work. BUILD program elements also emphasize the development of strong teamwork and interpersonal skills.

Teams of students from local high schools are organized to design and rebuild a motorcycle to American Motorcycle Association (AMA) flat track racing standards. Each team is matched with at least one faculty advisor from their school and up to three mentors who act as coaches and team leaders. The teams are required to document their progress with photos and videos posted to social media. Teams are judged on the design, execution, and completion of milestones throughout the build timeline, culminating in a bike reveal and awards event at the end of the program.

The bike builders from the 2024 season also received a special invitation to show off their motorcycles at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival opening ceremony at Davidson Park in Milwaukee on July 25 at 11:00 a.m.

“Our involvement with BUILD Moto represents our commitment to STEAM learning and helping to teach the next generation of designers, engineers, and trades experts,” says Shanna Beanan, STEAM Program Manager, Harley-Davidson. “Working with high schoolers who are empowered to create a bike that is race-ready is really rewarding. It’s a thrill to see their confidence grow during the build and showcase what they’ve learned as the pit crew on race day.”

BUILD is a 501(c)3 organization that operates through contributions from volunteer board members, mentors, faculty advisers, local businesses, volunteers, students, and parents. There are several ways to get involved: