PSB highlights aftermarket news released in July

PSB shares July aftermarket products and news from Moose Racing, DEI, Engine Ice Pure Performance, Kubota, Drag Specialties, and TwinPower.

Moose Racing Rear Brake Reservoir Extension Coolers

Moose Racing has released its Rear Brake Reservoir Extension Coolers, CNC machined of 6061-T6 aluminum and anodized to match manufacturer OEM colors. The extensions screw directly into the rear master cylinder to provide additional volume to the rear brake system. They are constructed with a finned body to add additional cooling surface area to maximize braking performance. The extensions have an MSRP that ranges from $22.95 to $23.95.

DEI Heat shield liner for Harley-Davidson Sportsters

Design Engineering, Inc.’s (DEI) Heat Shield Liner for the 2021-2024 Harley-Davidson Sportster S 1250 Stock Exhaust Pipe (#901086) enhances rider comfort while preserving a bike’s stock look. DEI’s Heat Shield Liner reduces radiating heat targeted on a rider’s legs by insulating the outer heat shield, improving overall comfort without compromising the attractive lines and appearance of the bike.



Each piece of the Heat Shield Liner is precision-cut to fit seamlessly between the exhaust pipe and the heat shield, effectively blocking heat transfer and lowering the surface temperatures of the outer shield. The dual-layer construction of Aluminum and DEI’s proprietary Dura 2000 insulating material ensures durability and long-lasting performance. Installation is simple, do it yourself, and requires no permanent modifications to the bike, keeping the liners completely hidden once installed. Made in the USA, the MSRP for the Heat Shield Liner is $75.99.

Engine Ice Pure Performance Glycol-Free High-Performance Coolant

Engine Ice has launched its Engine Ice Pure Performance Glycol-Free High-Performance Coolant, a game-changer for enthusiasts who seek unparalleled performance without the need for freeze protection. Priced at an MSRP of $22.99, Engine Ice Pure Performance is engineered to reduce surface tension on aluminum surfaces and swiftly dissipate heat from the engine. Whether on the track or road, this coolant offers protection for engine parts including iron, brass, steel, and rubber.

Kubota Snow Blowers

Kubota’s newest snow blower, the SBL30, is available with hydraulic flow rates to match several Kubota power units, including the Kubota RTV line. The snow blowers feature optional bolt-on wings that add four inches of width to bring more snow into the machine, plus an optional fold-over chute can be added to direct snow more precisely. The SBL30 Models feature two motor options to accommodate lower-flow machines.

Drag Specialties semi-metallic front brake pads

The Drag Specialties Front Semi-Metallic Brake Pads offer a pad in between sintered metal and organic brake pads and are excellent in their stopping abilities and wear characteristics. These pads are asbestos, nickel, and lead-free. The pads are available for 2021-2024 RA1250/1250S, RH1250S, and 2023-2024 FLHXSE/FLTRXSE/FLTRXSTSE models, with a suggested retail price of $24.95. The new pads replace OEM# 41300227.

TwinPower Launches Bag-in-a-Box Oil Program

Twin Power has announced the return of one of its most popular dealership support efforts, the 6-gallon Bag in a Box Dealer Oil Program. This program provides dealers with a free, heavy-duty metal dispenser rack when they purchase six boxes of Twin Power’s high-quality oil and lubricants. This innovative program offers numerous advantages over traditional 55-gallon drums, especially for dealers with limited space or a focus on service and repair.

The 6-Gallon Bag in a Box Dealer Oil Program offers numerous benefits to dealers. The free dispenser rack provides a practical solution for oil storage and dispensing and the system’s compact design requires no more space than a single 55-gallon drum, making it ideal for shops with limited storage. The easy-to-use system simplifies oil dispensing and allows dealers to keep service quantities of several different weights of oil available to technicians.

Environmentally, the bag-in-a-box design eliminates containment and disposal issues associated with traditional drums, reducing waste and eliminating the challenge of handling drums of oil. The six-gallon bag saves dealers up to 30% compared to quart prices. The oil in the bag-in-a-box system is the same top-quality product found in quart bottles, ensuring reliable performance without the need for break-in or short service intervals.

Dealers can take advantage of this program by contacting their Turn 14 Distribution sales rep to place their order.