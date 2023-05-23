Polaris releases environmental goals, 2022 highlights

Polaris has released its 2022 Geared For Good Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting its progress across the four pillars of its Geared For Good ESG framework. The pillars include: THINK PRODUCT, THINK PRODUCTION, THINK PLACES and THINK PEOPLE. The report details the ways Polaris works to be a good steward for the industry, employees, riders, communities and the outdoors.

This year, Polaris is announcing new environmental goals focused on the year 2035, including:

Achieving 90% recycled content in off-road vehicles

Reaching 75% renewable energy in its global portfolio

Reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 50%

Diverting 90% of waste from landfill

Implementing a water stewardship program in 100% of its manufacturing facilities

Polaris releases Geared for Good Report detailing the ways the company works to be a good steward for the industry, employees, riders, communities and the outdoors.

Consistent with best practices, Polaris conducted its second materiality assessment in partnership with Business for Social Responsibility to remain focused on salient issues for the business. A full list of Polaris’ goals and aspirations can be found in its 2022 Geared for Good ESG Report.

“Polaris is passionate about helping people discover and experience the outdoors,” says Lucy Clark Dougherty, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Polaris. “We are proud of the work we do to be Geared For Good, from our partnership with the National Forest Foundation and our efforts to promote safe and responsible riding, to reducing the environmental footprint of our operations and supporting our local communities. We are grateful to be able to ride and Think Outside and will continue to be good stewards through our ongoing actions that bring our Geared For Good efforts to life.”

Key 2022 report highlights from the report include:

THINK PRODUCT: As part of its efforts to design products and technologies, Polaris set company innovation records with 70 U.S. patents granted to its engineers in 2022. The company introduced exciting innovations that continue to transform how people connect with and enjoy the outdoors, including the Mighty G from Godfrey Pontoons, one of the first pontoons developed specifically with an electric-powered engine in mind. Polaris also created the Empowersports Diverse Riding Council, which unites 16 influential riders, adventurers and leaders who bring new voices, multicultural perspectives, and insights to the powersports industry.

THINK PRODUCTION: To reduce the environmental impact of its operations, Polaris increased the amount of renewable energy in its portfolio through solar projects in Goupil, France and Shanghai, China. The company also began implementing energy management best practices at eight U.S.-based facilities, working toward 50001 Ready recognition from the U.S. Department of Energy.

THINK PLACES: Polaris takes action to positively impact land and water through stewardship and responsible riding. In partnership with the National Forest Foundation, the Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation granted its first award to the Kelly’s Pond Project in the Sam Houston National Forest in eastern Texas, to support maintenance of 44 of the forest’s 85 multi-use trail miles. Polaris also expanded its T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program to support trail stewardship and rider education efforts across the United States and Canada.

THINK PEOPLE: Polaris puts employees, customers, dealers and communities at the center of its business. Polaris provided more than $545,000 in tuition reimbursements for its employees and granted 120 scholarships through its Polaris Scholarship Program to help offset the costs of postsecondary education for the dependents of Polaris employees. The company also provided more than $4.3 million to organizations and local communities, including investments in 4-H and the Progressive Agriculture Foundation Partnership to help advance safe riding practices among young riders.

Advertisement