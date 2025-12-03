Today’s hiring landscape: Hooking top talent

By Jan Plessner

Industry recruiting expert Jan Plessner of Action Recruiting shares practical strategies for powersports dealers navigating today’s tightening labor market — and how creativity, smart technology, and realistic hiring expectations can help attract and retain top talent.

As the post-election economy steadies and consumer spending slows, most dealers are holding staffing levels steady. That mirrors recent Motorcycle Industry Council findings —but it doesn’t mean hiring should pause. Now is the time to refine your team, strengthen retention, and sharpen your recruiting strategy.

Lead with creativity

When traditional recruiting methods stop producing results, creativity becomes your competitive edge.

Some clients facing cash-flow challenges have implemented flexible, interest-free payment plans through the year-end. While we can’t change the economy, small, innovative steps like these can ease pressure and build long-term loyalty.

Relocation ROI

Relocating experienced technicians remains one of the toughest challenges in today’s job market. One of our clients in the Southeast recently hired a certified A-level powersports technician from Alaska — thanks to an open-minded HR director willing to explore new options.

Ask yourself: How long would it take to recover an extra $5,000 in relocation or signing bonus costs once that new technician is producing revenue?

If your local talent pool is limited, be ready to go the extra mile. Consider offering:

Relocation or signing bonuses

A paid visit for the candidate’s spouse or family

Temporary housing or moving support

Additional paid time off

Professional development or mentorship opportunities

Team-based perks such as ride days or monthly lunches

Beyond the “Unicorn Hire”

If a master-level technician isn’t available, it may be time to expand your search. Many capable B- and C-level technicians are willing to relocate and eager to advance. Upskilling mid-level talent can improve retention, reduce costs, and strengthen your service department for the long term.

Key question: Are you including motivated mid-level talent with growth potential in your hiring strategy?

Using AI the right way

Artificial intelligence can be an effective tool for repetitive or administrative tasks — but it should never replace human judgment.

We use AI to maintain accurate job postings and match candidates efficiently based on preferences gathered during onboarding. It saves time and streamlines the process, but human touch remains essential for quality results.

Ask yourself: How can automation free your team to focus on higher-value recruiting activities?

Upgrade for efficiency

Technology upgrades can quickly improve productivity. This summer, we transitioned to a new applicant tracking system with a simpler interface and better integration. The switch required training and adjustment, but the time savings were immediate.

Action item: Identify one outdated system or tool you can replace this quarter to save time or improve hiring results.

Time is money

Every operational efficiency adds up. Audit one outdated process. Add one new perk to attract stronger candidates. Explore one software upgrade that saves time.

Incremental improvements can deliver measurable gains in recruiting effectiveness and employee quality — both critical advantages in a competitive labor market.

