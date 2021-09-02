Genstar Capital acquires Arrowhead Engineered Products

Arrowhead Engineered Products, the Minnesota-based aftermarket parts supplier, has been acquired by private-equity firm Genstar Capital.

Founded in 1985, Arrowhead supplies a wide range of replacement parts for the powersports market, as well as the outdoor power equipment, agriculture, industrial, golf and marine end markets. The company boasts more than 380,000 SKUs across hundreds of product categories, and has 23 facilities throughout North America and Europe.

Arrowhead’s assets include Stens and JThomas Parts, both purchased in 2016. Earlier this year, Arrowhead acquired TriLink Saw Chain – a distributor of chainsaw chains, guide bars and other accessories – and Tiger Lights, which specializes in LED lighting for agricultural and industrial equipment.

"Our history of investing in industrial aftermarket businesses led us to Arrowhead, which we have been tracking for several years,” says Rob S. Rutledge, Managing Director at Genstar Capital. “The company operates in several highly attractive and growing end markets and offers a broad product portfolio from its global footprint. The team has built an impressive business delivering differentiated products and service to its customers across end markets."

In addition to Arrowhead, Genstar also lists BBB Industries, Clarience Technologies, Ohio Transmission Corporation, OEConnection and more in its portfolio.

"We look forward to working with our new partners at Genstar,” says John Mosunic, CEO of Arrowhead. “They have significant experience creating growth with companies like Arrowhead. There is tremendous runway for us to continue expanding our quality aftermarket product offering. Listening to our customers is key for the rapid development and commercialization of new products that help advance our brand and relationships across existing and new markets."