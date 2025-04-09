Scooterworks USA acquires Parts for Scooters

Scooterworks USA, a scooter parts and accessories supplier, has acquired Parts for Scooters, the company announced in a press release March 28. Financial details were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Scooterworks will expand its product lineup to include brands Parts for Scooters have been selling, while also adding increased parts support for Genuine, Honda, Yamaha, Vespa and GY6/QMB, the company says.

Starting in May, customers will find the full range of Parts for Scooters products available directly on Scooterworks.com. This includes replacement parts, accessories and high-performance parts for full-size street scooters, ATVs, mini bikes, pocket bikes, and mini choppers ranging from 49cc to 250cc.

“This merger marks an exciting milestone,” says Adam Sawyer, national sales manager at Scooterworks. “Parts for Scooters has been a pillar of this industry, known for providing top-quality scooter parts and unmatched, top-tier customer service. By integrating their catalog into Scooterworks USA, we’re making it even easier for riders, repair shops, and scooter dealers to find everything they need in one place.”

“This ensures that customers will continue to receive top-tier products and support,” says Matt Maney, former president at Parts for Scooters, who will join the Scooterworks team. “We are excited to see our products become part of the Scooterworks USA family and remain committed to serving the scooter community.”

Founded in 1989, Scooterworks has become a major supplier of parts and accessories for vintage and modern scooters.