United Motorsports acquires Logan Motorcycle Sales and Hatfield McCoy Powersports

Performance Brokerage Services recently announced the sale of Logan Motorcycle Sales in Wilkinson, West Virginia, and Hatfield McCoy Powersports in Belfry, Kentucky, from Mike Ratz to Mitch Potter of United Motorsports.

Logan Motorcycle Sales was sold to Mitch Potter’s group and will be renamed United Motorsports. It will remain at its current location at 1431 Jerry West Highway in Wilkinson, West Virginia. (Photos: Performance Brokerage Services)

Mike Ratz has served as president of Logan Motorcycle Sales and Logan Powersports Group since 1964, and president of Hatfield McCoy Powersports since 1966. His past affiliations include 30 years with the National Automobile Dealers Association, a brief tenure with the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association in 1989, and 10 years on the Polaris Dealer Advisory Council. PSB recognized his contributions to the industry, naming him one of the Power 50 in 2013 and 2014 and the #1 Powersports Dealer in the Nation in 2015 and 2016, inducting him into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Ratz comments: “Our family has been in the powersports business for over 60 years, and when I decided to sell, I called George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services. He is very professional, an industry expert, and a leader in buy-sells. I have known George for over 10 years through the powersports industry conferences and the many buy-sell announcements. His team of Courtney Bernhard and Juan Pardo were very instrumental in the successful sale of our powersports dealerships. I would highly recommend them as the best team in the industry to help you buy or sell a powersports dealership.”

Hatfield McCoy Powersports will be renamed United Motorsports and will remain at its current location at 27241 US Highway 119 in Belfry, Kentucky.

In the past five years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships. George Chaconas, senior partner, Courtney Bernhard, partner, and Juan Pardo, partner of the Harley-Davidson and powersports division for Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Chaconas shares: “Mike Ratz and his office manager, Shawnda, have become like family over the past 10 years. As a family business, it was crucial to build trust and collaborate, maximizing the value of their family’s 60-year history in the powersports industry and successfully closing with the perfect strategic buyer, United Motorsports. It has been an honor and privilege to represent the Ratz family and their team, and I wish continued success not only for the Ratz family and their team but also for United Motorsports and their team.”

Mike Ratz and his team standing next to their PSB Power 50 award.

Bernhard remarks: “It was a pleasure working with Mike and his team during the sale. It can be very challenging with multiple locations and manufacturers, but Mike and his office manager, Shawnda, were instrumental in seeing the deal to the finish line. I appreciate the opportunity to work with them!”

Mitch Potter was a professional in the coal industry for 30 years before founding his first powersports dealership in 2004, Lexington Motorsports of Kentucky. Since then, he has grown his powersports and RV dealership group to include ten locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia, employing over 150 employees.