Honda unveils returning motorcycle models

Honda has announced the return of sport, standard, adventure, dual sport and cruiser motorcycle models. Each of the eight returning models can deliver a wide range of riding experiences, highlighting the diversity of Honda's motorcycle offerings.

With a reputation for delivering value-focused but adrenaline-inducing fun, the CBR650R and CBR500R sport bikes are back, as are the CB1000R, CB650R and CB500F naked bikes. Extending the value-conscious theme to riders who enjoy venturing beyond the pavement's end, the CB500X adventure bike and XR650L dual-sport machine are remarkably capable models. Meanwhile, the Fury continues its tradition of head-turning head style with an iconic V-twin sound, for the ultimate cruiser experience.

CB1000R

Known as much for its eye-catching design as its versatility, the CB1000R touts both flair and function. Aggressive on the road and in the parking lot, the naked bike stops traffic on coffee-shop runs, but its powerful engine and nimble handling make it a great choice for the canyons as well.

MSRP: $12,999

Color: Black

Available: February

CBR650R

Few experiences can match ripping through a canyon on a sportbike, and the CBR650R delivers that thrill to a wide spectrum of riders. To achieve the ideal mix of practicality and performance, this model has a high-quality Showa Separate Function Big Piston fork, stylish aesthetics and up-to-date emissions technology. With a finely tuned chassis delivering light, responsive handling, and a high-revving inline four-cylinder engine that offers enjoyable power, the middleweight CBR650R is exciting to ride and a pleasure to own, a gratifying intersection of values for the modern sport bike rider.

MSRP: $9,899

Color: Grand Prix Red

Advertisement

Available: February

CB650R

Honda has a long history of creating iconic middleweight standards, and that continues with the CB650R. Featuring a Showa Separate Function Big Piston fork, excellent emissions performance, stylish aesthetics and comfortable ergonomics, this middleweight model is suited for everything from daily commutes to weekend outings on canyon backroads. A naked bike with looks that match its impressive performance, the CB650R touts ample power and a smooth delivery.

MSRP: $9,399

Color: Matte Gray Metallic

Available: February

CBR500R

The CBR500R has become a staple for riders looking for the excitement of a sport bike in a smaller package. Featuring aggressive CBR styling and a snappy, parallel-twin-cylinder engine, the lightweight CBR500R is a sensible fit for everyone from beginners looking for their first bike to veteran riders seeking a fun ride.

MSRP: $7,299

Colors: Grand Prix Red; Sword Silver Metallic

Available: Summer 2023

CB500F

Honed through decades of iconic Honda CB models, the CB500F has proven itself as an enjoyable and reliable naked bike for veteran and rookie riders alike. Mixing lightweight and nimble handling with a smooth power delivery, the CB500F is a capable commuting tool that's also ready for weekend outings or bike nights.

MSRP: $6,799

Color: Matte Gray Metallic

Available: February

CB500X

Designed and developed to address the disparate requirements of adventure riding while still delivering exceptional value, the CB500X is an exceptional urban commuter that's also ready for off-road excursions and even canyon-riding outings. The essence of a modern mid-displacement adventure machine, the CB500X is both practical and rewarding to ride, and truly adventure ready.

MSRP: $7,299

Color: Peal Organic Green

Available: February

XR650L

A truly legendary machine—thanks in part to its proud Baja heritage—Honda's tried-and-true XR650L continues to be a hit with dual-sport customers. Highly versatile, the model opens doors to adventure on single-track trails, dirt roads and backroads, while also delivering capable and affordable transportation in the city. It's a combination of characteristics that promises to continue the XR650L's popularity for years to come.

MSRP: $6,999

Color: White

Available: January

FURY

The extreme, chopper-style design Fury touts characteristics one naturally expects from a Honda—namely, functionality, finish, performance and stellar handling. Riders will appreciate the 1,312cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that sounds as good as it looks, as well as adjustable front and rear suspension. The hard-tail styling and raked-out front end make this cruiser a rolling work of art.

MSRP: $11,499

Color: Pearl Yellow

Available: January