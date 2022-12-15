AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Area Qualifier, Regional Championship dates released

MX Sports has announced the 42nd Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship 2023 Area Qualifiers and Regional Championships schedule. The qualifying program will start mid-February with Area Qualifiers followed by Regional Championships taking place in late May through the month of June. The National will be held Monday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 5.

The Regional Championship format will return to its original design of two events, Amateur and Youth, that run through the eight major geographical regions in the U.S. The program will take place in 30 different states throughout the country beginning with over 50 Area Qualifiers where riders must finish in the top positions listed in the supplemental rules depending on their region. After qualifying through an area, riders will move on to the 15 Regional Championships that run through eight regions in the U.S.

The qualifying program will start mid-February with Area Qualifiers followed by Regional Championships in late May through June. Photo courtesy of Align Media

“The 2023 lineup of Area Qualifiers and Regional Championship facilities are the best American Motocross has to offer,” said Tim Cotter, event director, MX Sports. “The organizers and their staff are looking forward to continuing the growth that the Amateur National program into the 42nd annual season.”

Area Qualifiers will once again serve as the steppingstone in the qualifying process for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross championship. The Regional Championships then serve as the next step to seed riders into the National Championship. Only riders who finish in a qualifying position at a Regional Championship are eligible to race during the National Championship starting on Monday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 5.

“I am looking forward to visiting some iconic tracks for the 2023 qualifying season,” said Mike Burkeen, AMA deputy director of racing and Motocross manager. “Some old standbys and some new ones are going to make for a great qualifying season!”

The 2023 lineup includes numerous Pro Motocross tracks that become a crucial part of the Road to Loretta’s. The Area Qualifiers will be held at High Point Raceway and The Wick 338 in the Northeast, Thunder Valley Motocross Park in the South-Central lineup and Fox Raceway in the Southwest.

In late May, Regional Championships will begin with Budds Creek Raceway hosting the Northeast Amateur Regional, as well as Unadilla hosting the Northeast Youth Regional. RedBud will host the Amateur Regional Championship in the Mid-East while Washougal MX Park in the Northwest and Fox Raceway in the Southwest will hold the Amateur and Youth Regionals. These National tracks offer amateur racers a chance to race on the same track as the professionals in the Pro Motocross Championship circuit.

The program will also return to other favorites such as Farm14 in the South Central, Pleasure Valley in the Northeast, Lake Sugar Tree in the Southeast Region, Chillitown MX in the Mid-East as well as Sunset Ridge in the North Central Region. Riverfront and Bunker Hill will host one-day events for the Northwest and Mid-West Area Qualifiers, while Mesquite and Porterville OHV will host Mid-West and Southwest one-day Area Qualifiers. Newly added to the Area Qualifier schedule in 2023 is Motoland in the Mid-East Area Qualifiers

The 42nd Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will take place at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

