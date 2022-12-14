AIMExpo team continues to prepare for February tradeshow

AIMExpo will announce up to 30 companies selected to provide on-stage presentations of new product designs in January. The companies selected will present alongside host and guest interviewer Kevin Dunworth, an award-winning bike builder and innovation leader.

“Our industry is developing and delivering new products and features faster than ever before and AIMExpo’s New Product Central will bring these products — and the people behind them — to the forefront,” said Cinnamon Kernes, vice president of market expansion, Motorcycle Industry Council.

A camera crew will record each session, and the content will be available to the presenting companies for the rest of the year.

“As a life-long fan of innovation, I know the challenges of bringing new concepts and products to life,” said Dunworth. “I can’t wait to speak with each of these companies to learn more about what solutions and ideas they are bringing to the table, and ultimately how they are advancing our entire industry."

The AIMExpo team is currently reviewing applications for companies to be featured on stage. Selections will be announced in January. Participating companies will be among exhibitors at AIMExpo 2023.

Commanding more than 250,000 square-feet of exhibit space at the Las Vegas Convention Center, AIMExpo will also feature a comprehensive education schedule focused on providing dealers with actionable content and information that they can use the moment they return to their shops.