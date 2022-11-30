Utility ATVs sell at a high rate for dealers in the South: Lightspeed

The latest exclusive data for Powersports Business readers from Lightspeed shows that dealers in the South continue to capitalize on sales of Utility ATVs. The study focuses on 125,000 new and pre-owned units sold at Lightspeed dealerships between Nov. 1, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.

This study only includes units where the VIN can be decoded to identify the exact make, model, product line, and segment. OEMs that do not provide specific VIN decoding were not included. Some of the familiar models included in this study include the Can-Am Outlander 450, Kawasaki Brute Force 300, Polaris Sportsman 570 and Yamaha Kodiak 450.

A total of 90% of the Utility ATVs sold in this study were new units, with 10% used.

Dealers in the South region sold the highest average number of units per dealer, at 103 units per dealership. Dealerships in the Northeast averaged 81 units per dealer. Northwest dealerships averaged 80 units sold. Dealerships in the West sold an average of 79 units. In the Midwest, dealerships averaged 74 units, while California dealerships averaged 70 units.

Chart B focuses on the average number of units sold during the study time frame, by each dealer, in each region, among dealers who sold the type of unit focused in this study.

Dealerships in the South ranked at the top regarding the percentage of total sales, with 38% of the units sold in this study being sold in the South. A total of 13% of Utility ATV sales occurred in the West, 25% in the Midwest, 5% in California and 5% each in the Northeast and Northwest.

Full charts and further detail will be in an upcoming edition of the magazine.

