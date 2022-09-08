2021-22 parts and accessories sales data revealed by Lightspeed

For the latest parts and accessories study provided to Powersports Business readers from Lightspeed, 400,000 unique part numbers were sold in in nearly 7.5 million over-the-counter transactions between Aug. 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022. You want current? PSB provides you with current!

When looking at the percentage of OEM parts vs. aftermarket parts and accessories purchased in over-the-counter transactions by region for the metric market, the comparison is based on the quantity of the parts sold (not dollar value).

Aftermarket parts and accessories have a much stronger presence in Metric dealerships than in V-twin. A total of 14% of parts sold in V-twin dealerships were aftermarket. This percentage is double in metric dealerships, with 31% of parts and accessories sold being aftermarket brands.

For Metric dealerships, the Northwest region dealerships sold the highest percentage of aftermarket parts or accessories, at 43%. The West region dealers sold the second most parts from aftermarket distributors, at 38%. California ranked third for metric dealerships, with 37% of parts sold being aftermarket parts. Aftermarket part sales were lowest in the Midwest, at 24%.

We’ll get into more of the findings in an upcoming edition of the magazine. Is your dealership outperforming in either segment? Drop us a note at dmcmahon@epgacceleration.com.