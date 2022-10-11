Accelerate Conference adds 27th state with California 5-location dealership on board

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference added another influx of dealership registrations over the weekend, including a five-location dealership group in California, another five-location group from Florida and a three-location dealership from Wisconsin.

You know it's time to get your dealership registered when the Accelerate Conference slides are already making their way to the editor's desk!

Del Amo Motorsports in California increases the number of states being represented by dealership staff to 27 for the second annual event, set for Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. Broward Motorsports in Florida also will be returning after having attended last year's event in Atlanta. NextGen Powersports, who we last ran into at Haydays last month in Minnesota, also is on board with its three Wisconsin locations. Wisconsin dealers, don't be left out in the November cold. Join the many of your state's dealerships by attending the Accelerate Conference!

Dealers will be gathering live to get a leg up on their future business performance during the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. Dealers can learn more about the can't-miss conference of the year on their dealership's MotoTV video feed, because that's how we roll in Year 2 of the event!

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield, Constellation Dealership Software and Protective.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details. Or dealers can contact Dave or Madelyn at dmcmahon@epgacceleration.com and mhubbard@epgacceleration.com.

With less than two months until the conference, owners and staff representing dealerships in 26(!) different states and Canada have registered. Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson, Orlando, FL

• Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

• G.N. Gonzales, Baton Rouge, LA

• Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

• Twister City Harley-Davidson, Wichita, KS

• Woods Cycle Country, New Braunfels, TX

• BMW Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Route 66 Harley-Davidson, Tulsa, OK

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson North, Blaine, MN

• Indian Motorcycle of Lafayette, Lafayette, IN

• Durango Harley-Davidson, Durango, CO

• Foothills Motorsports, Piedmont, SC

• Davis Motorsports of Delano, Delano, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Moncton, NB

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Fargo, ND

• Village Powersports, Homosassa, FL

• Freedom Powersports, Fort Worth, TX

• 561 Powersports, Lake Park, FL

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson South, Lakeville, MN

• Mall of Georgia Indian Motorcycle, Buford, GA

• Tom Wood Powersports - Anderson, Anderson, IN

• Wildcat Harley-Davidson, London, KY

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Detroit Lakes, MN

• Jet City Harley-Davidson, Renton, WA

• Indian Motorcycle of Lexington, Lexington, KY

• Ducati Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Fredericton, NB

• Freedom Powersports Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Nick's Powersports, Dickeyville, WI

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Pelican Rapids, MN

• Freedom Powersports Canton, Canton, GA

• Brinson Powersports, Corsicana, TX

• Mad River Harley-Davidson, Sandusky, OH

• Freedom Powersports Burleson, Burleson, TX

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Woodstock, NB

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Marshfield, Marshfield, WI

• Pioneer Motorsport, Chaffee, NY

• Pensacola Harley-Davidson, Pensacola, FL

• Mosites Motorsports, North Versailles, PA

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Broward Motorsports Hollywood, Hollywood, FL

• B's Moto Lab Bel Aire, KS

• Broward Motorsports Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, FL

• Brinson Auto Group, Corsicana, TX

• Broward Motorsports West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, FL

• Destination Cycle, Kerrville, TX

• Broward Motorsports Tequesta, Tequesta, FL

• NextGen Powersports & Watersports, Clear Lake, WI

• Broward Motorsports Treasure Coast, Hobe Sound, FL

• Del Amo Motorsports Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach, CA

• Brinson Powersports of Athens, Athens, TX

• Del Amo Motorsports Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

• Jim's Motorcycle Service, Inc., Alvin, TX

• Del Amo Motorsports Orange County, Santa Ana, CA

• NextGen Powersports Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Falls, WI

• Del Amo Motorsports South Bay, Chula Vista, CA

• NextGen Powersports Webb Lake, Webb Lake, WI

• Del Amo Motorsports Los Angeles, Paramount, CA

• Spyke's KTM, Lafayette, IN

We're still over a month away, so we'll look forward to seeing your dealership's name here in the coming weeks.