Yoshimura ends distribution deal with Tucker after 20 years; now exclusive with WPS

As of Oct. 1, Yoshimura is dissolving its distribution partnership with Tucker Powersports, according to a press release today from the Chino, California-based manufacturer of aftermarket exhaust systems.

Actually it was two press releases. Here’s the first from Yoshimura:

After a 20-year relationship we find ourselves at a difficult crossroads and have made the decision to part ways with Tucker Powersports as a distribution partner. Tucker will continue to fill backorders through the end of 2022 as their final orders are filled. Please contact your local Tucker Representative for any question regarding any outstanding Yoshimura orders with them. We would like to thank Tucker Powersports for an amazing 20 years and wish them nothing but success in the future.

And this one followed:

Western Power Sports Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor of Yoshimura Products

Western Power Sports (WPS), a nationwide distributor of powersports industry brands and products, announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Yoshimura R&D of America, Inc., a premium aftermarket exhaust systems company to become the sole distributor of Yoshimura products in the United States, effective October 1, 2022.

The agreement expands on a collaboration that began in 2017 and underscores the companies’ commitment to uncompromising quality and service standards. WPS dealers nationwide will gain exclusive, first-to-market access to Yoshimura’s exceptional line of high-performance mufflers and exhaust systems and accessories for street and off-road motorcycles, as well as select ATVs and UTVs.

“WPS is proud of the strong relationship we developed with Yoshimura over the past five years,” said Steve Lester, president, WPS. “Our two companies share a single-minded vision and passion for powersports. Through this alignment, WPS has earned Yoshimura’s trust. Being awarded the exclusive rights to distribute Yoshimura products in the U.S. is a responsibility we do not take lightly and are honored to take on.

“The exclusive distribution of Yoshimura’s superior products through WPS’ reliable dealer network and passionate powersports sales force is the next step in growing this partnership and will allow us to succeed together for years to come,” Lester continued.

The WPS dealer network is well acquainted with Yoshimura’s outstanding, technologically advanced product lines. Its Signature Series exhaust systems cover the entire powersports spectrum, while its Race Series systems are for closed course competition. All feature innovative design elements, high-quality materials and craftsmanship for which the legacy brand is known.

“We are excited to announce that WPS is now the exclusive U.S. distributor for Yoshimura products,” said Yusaku Yoshimura, president, Yoshimura R&D of America. “Our relationship with them has exceeded our expectations over the past several years and we are sure this new endeavor will make our partnership even stronger.

“We trust in the WPS team’s invaluable industry experience, extensive resources, and most importantly, their passion for powersports. We believe this decision will help us to better service dealers and end users moving into the future,” Yoshimura said.

Monique Whitney, Tucker VP of Purchasing, sent the following message to dealers:

This is to advise you that we are ending our relationship with Yoshimura today.

We will continue to sell our current inventory of Yoshimura products until supplies are depleted. If you have an order in the Tucker system for a product in our inventory, that order will be fulfilled on our normal schedule.

This decision was a mutual agreement from both companies, based on each company's business plans. Tucker values the opportunity to work with Yoshimura for many years.

Please contact your Tucker Rep if you have any questions.

Dialing it back a bit to Fort Worth circa 2014... Dave Waugh, director of sales for Yoshimura R&D of America, Inc., center, explains the company’s new franchise kits at the Tucker Rocky Brand Expo in July.