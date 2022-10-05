Yoshimura family is reunited with motorcycles after 58 years

Yoshimura has announced that two Honda motorcycles that Pop Yoshimura tuned for the inaugural Suzuka 18-hour Endurance Race in Japan have been reunited to the family after 58 years.

The world-famous Barber Vintage Motorcycle Museum, located in Birmingham, Alabama, opened their off-limits basement to host the reunion, noting that the 1964 Honda Suzuka Endurance motorcycles are among the most well documented historically relevant bikes.

