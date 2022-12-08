Yoshimura reveals all-new heat shield kit

Yoshimura has recently introduced the Yamaha YZ250/450F Carbon Fiber Heat Shield Kit, designed to assist Yamaha YZF racers in performing their best. The ultimate accessory for Yamaha racers with the RS-12 exhaust system on the YZ250 and 450 is the new carbon fiber heat shield kit.

The heat shield is developed from pre-preg 12k weave matte finish carbon fiber to generate efficient functioning that lasts. The new kit has been designed to work only with the RS-12 mufflers for the Yamaha 2019-2023 YZ250F and 2019-2022 YZ450F.

Yamaha YZ250/450F Carbon Fiber Heat Shield Kit benefits:

• Shields RS-12 muffler resonator from getting damaged from riders’ boot

• Keeps boot from getting hot from the muffler resonator when the boot is close to muffler for prolonged periods of time.

• Designed to allow boot to easily slide back and forth over the heat shield.

