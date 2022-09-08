Volcon launches into electric bicycle market with the Brat

Volcon announced today that it has entered into the e-bicycle market with the launch of its class 2 e-bike, the Volcon Brat.

From the engineers behind the revolutionary Stag and the legendary Grunt comes a bike built for any adventure, on-road or off-road. Built like a motorcycle, the Brat integrates Volcon’s unique design elements, utilizing the iconic exo-arch frame that mirrors the same design of Volcon’s Grunt and Stag.

Volcon CEO Jordan Davis (left) and Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon with a Texas-themed Brat.

“While our brand was built on the dirt, we have a passion for all things performance and the Brat meets our expectations. We set out to enter the market with not only a high-performance machine, but a bike that had style as well. The e-bike market is saturated with lookalike products, and we believe the Brat stands out from the crowd in both looks and performance,” said Jordan Davis, CEO of Volcon. “We believe the strong growth in the segment is a unique opportunity to offer a fresh product, grabbing the attention of on-road e-bike enthusiasts. The proverbial leap from the Brat to the Grunt isn’t far. If you can ride the Brat, you can ride our Grunt, meaning as your riding style changes and experience progresses, we’ll have the product for you.”

The Brat has been built with four ride modes to accommodate everything from off-road adventures to maneuvering through urban traffic with ease. These modes vary from minimal pedal assist to full throttle engagement. With 70-plus miles of riding fun on a single charge in Mode 1, the Brat provides enough range to empower your adventure and get you back home. The Brat is powered by a 48V battery that can be fully charged in 6-7 hours via Level 1 charging through a standard household outlet.

The Brat’s high torque Volcon motor delivers instantaneous power for sustained climbing and acceleration, with a top speed of 28 mph (when off-road mode is unlocked). This bike may be small, but it gives you enough power to go wherever your adventure leads. Unlike some other e-bikes, The Brat is built for on and off-road riding. The integrated LED headlight and taillight means the fun doesn’t have to stop just because the sun goes down.

The Brat redefines a connected experience by providing a level of information and convenience not found on other e-bikes. The Brat’s dynamic display provides the rider with estimated range, trip distance, time, odometer and speed at a glance. Carrying over the Volcon App technology to the Brat, from the Grunt and Stag, allows for a more dynamic riding experience and even more detailed information about charging time, ride modes and maps, all with simple bluetooth connectivity that seamlessly pairs to your smartphone.

Volcon expects to begin delivering the Brat to dealers and consumers in November 2022, with an MSRP starting at $2,799.

Get to know Volcon and how their electric side-by-sides, motorcycles and bicycles can boost your dealership's business by joining them at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference. Volcon is a Silver-level sponsor of the second annual dealer conference.

Click here for the Accelerate Conference education session lineup and to register.

