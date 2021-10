Ecofun Motorsports in Minnesota announced that dirt movement is underway, with construction of its new location set to begin in the coming weeks.

The new location in Columbus, Minnesota, will house Ecofun's expansive lineup of Yamaha machines, as well as Bintelli and Lance scooters, along with a host electric bicycles.

