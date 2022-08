Parts Unlimited’s Sales Team announced that Matthew Loof is the new E-Bike Key Account Rep and Product Specialist for the East Coast region.

Matthew Loof

Loof comes to Parts Unlimited with several years of managerial and sales experience related to cycling. His riding experience includes on- and off-road e-bikes in the North Carolina mountains and foothills along with cross-country rides.

In his spare time, Loof enjoys playing music and learning guitar, cooking and craft beer.

The Intense Tazer electric bicycle demos were a beehive of activity last weekend during the Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties NVP in Madison. A bike lane adjacent to the Monona Terrace Convention Center was an ideal setup. Now, Parts Unlimited is adding to its e-bike-specific sales staff on the East Coast. Photo by Dave McMahon/Powersports Business