Yamaha reveals 2023 side-by-side lineup

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, has launched its 2023 model year side-by-side (SxS) vehicle lineup. The models have been designed, tested and built to maximize capability, comfort and confidence for off-road enthusiasts, from heavy-duty ranch work to adventurous expeditions across extreme terrain.

Every Yamaha SxS is assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution. The 2023 models include:

Recreational SxS Lineup: Wolverine RMAX2 1000, RMAX4 1000, X2, and X4

Pure Sport SxS Lineup: YXZ1000R SS and YXZ1000R

Utility SxS Lineup: Viking and Viking VI

“Customers know Yamaha will provide high-quality, top performing products to help accomplish their goals and realize their adventure, regardless if they’re working on the farm, exploring technical trails, or competing in national racing circuits,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “The measures we’ve taken to ensure they have the best owner experience – whether its seamless accessory integration, an industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty or our advanced, U.S.-based manufacturing facility – showcases our commitment to building proven, reliable products for our Yamaha family around the world.”

2023 Recreational SxS Lineup: Wolverine RMAX2 1000, RMAX4 1000, X2, and X4

The 2023 Wolverines are Yamaha’s most versatile vehicles with a blend of sport and utility, ideal for any task from farming and hunting to exploring and overlanding. All Wolverine models are available in two configurations: a two-seat chassis paired with a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, providing excellent utility on the ranch or on a hunt, while simultaneously allowing owners direct access to the engine for easy maintenance; and a four-seat chassis, with simple-to-stow full-size rear seats, giving users the option of additional cargo space, passenger capacity for up to four occupants, or a combination of the two.

The Wolverine RMAX 1000 is an off-road adventure machine capable of traversing a wide variety of terrain with the power of its advanced 999-cc twin-cylinder engine. Its premium chassis features a rugged, eye-catching exterior combined with a comfort-focused automotive interior designed for all-day driving with industry-exclusive soft touchpoints to reduce fatigue, and interior lighting and backlit switches for driving in low-light conditions. To meet the varying demands of drivers and terrain, Yamaha’s D-Mode optimizes the RMAX 1000’s full engine power, adjusting throttle response and engine braking to provide three distinct power-delivery options: Crawl, Trail and Sport (prewired on R-Spec). Performance can be personalized even further with three-way adjustable FOX QS3 shocks (R-Spec and XT-R models) or three-position – Comfort, Medium, Firm – in-cab electronically adjustable Fox iQS shocks (LE models), all mounted to wide-arc A-arms for performance-tuned damping and maximum ground clearance.

The 2023 Wolverine X2 and X4 deliver superior handling, especially on tight, technical trails. Smooth, ultra-quiet power comes from an 847-cc twin-cylinder engine housed in a sporty, compact chassis. All Wolverine X2 and X4 models are equipped with 27-inch GBCDirt Commander radial tires with eight-ply rated construction for increased ground clearance, traction, and durability. Large 207mm vented disc brakes with two-piston calipers provide exceptional stopping power on all four wheels with excellent feel. Independent double-wishbone suspension with an anti-sway bar offers 8.7-inches of travel in the front of X2 and X4 models, and 9.3-inches of travel in the rear on the Wolverine X2. Exclusive to the Wolverine X4, the rear suspension includes innovative self-adjusting shock absorbers that automatically regulate to varying passenger weights and cargo loads.

All 2023 Wolverine models receive:

Yamaha’s Ultramatic continuously variable transmission (CVT), backed by an industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Yamaha’s rugged On-Command drive system with 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha’s exclusive torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS), providing light-effort steering, balanced feedback and precise steering-character to further reduce vibration and driver fatigue.

Yamaha-exclusive Speed Management System, seamlessly limiting the vehicle’s top speed to 25 mph by simply turning a removable key, ideal for worksites and other specialized operating conditions (on select models).

Bright LED headlights, marker lights and taillights (with class-exclusive reverse lights on RMAX 1000 models).

2,000-pound towing capacity via a standard 2-inch hitch receiver.

600-pound-rated bed capacity with easy-to-operate automotive-style tailgate.

Prewiring for Yamaha Adventure Pro, WARN winch and additional Yamaha Genuine Accessories (on non-equipped models).

All 2023 Wolverine R-Spec models are available in Cyan/Yamaha Black starting at $15,799 MSRP for the X2, $18,399 MSRP for the X4, $23,999 MSRP for the RMAX2 1000 and $26,399 MSRP for the RMAX4 1000. The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport is available in Team Yamaha Blue starting at $25,899 MSRP and features highly adjustable, sport-tuned FOX 2.0 piggyback shocks with preload and high/low speed compression adjustability, 30-inch GBC Terra Master SQ 10-ply rated radial tires with an asymmetric design and 14-inch cast aluminum beadlock wheels.

All Wolverine XT-R models are available in Desert Tan/Tactical Black painted body work with color-matched interior and are equipped with a WARN VRX 45 winch and Yamaha Adventure Pro (prewired on X2/X4). The Wolverine X2 and X4 XT-R models start at $17,399 MSRP and are further enhanced with fully adjustable KYB piggyback shocks (self-leveling rear on Wolverine X4). RMAX 1000 XT-R models start at $27,199 MSRP and include Maxxis Carnivore tires on 14-inch aluminum beadlock wheels and a factory-installed SSVaudio system. The Wolverine RMAX 1000 Limited Edition (LE) models start at $27,699 MSRP and include Titan/Midnight Blue painted body work, color-matched interior, WARN VRX 45 winch, Yamaha Adventure Pro, plus FOX iQS shocks and higher-grade audio system with 2 additional speakers for rear passengers in the RMAX4 1000 LE.

2023 Pure-Sport SxS Lineup: YXZ1000R SS and YXZ1000R

The 2023 YXZ1000R models are the pinnacle of pure-sport, high-performance SxS vehicles, built to handle a wide variety of terrain – from open deserts and dunes to muddy trails and rough, rocky terrain. The YXZ is powered by Yamaha’s industry-first 998-cc triple-cylinder engine and a sequential five-speed manual transmission with either a clutch pedal and center-console shifter for the ultimate direct-connection experience in a SxS, or an auto-clutch with Yamaha’s Sport Shift (SS) technology, which allows drivers to seamlessly shift via aluminum paddles mounted on the steering column.

All 2023 YXZ1000R SS and YXZ1000R models receive:

Yamaha’s rugged On-Command drive system with 2WD, 4WD limited slip and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha’s exclusive torque- and speed-sensitive EPS, providing light-effort steering, balanced feedback and precise steering-character to further reduce vibration and driver fatigue.

Compatibility with the Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR) Turbo Kit, utilizing the renowned Garrett GT2554R turbo to meet Yamaha’s high standards of durability and reliability.

Four LED headlights adding to the aggressive appearance and a bright LED taillight for increased visibility.

A high-flow intake, exhaust and oversized rear-mounted radiator for maximum airflow and engine cooling.

Fully adjustable FOX 2.5 Podium RC2 shocks with dual-spring-rate adjustable crossovers.

Non-XT-R models include 29-inch Maxxis Bighorn 8-ply rated radial tires.

All-wheel disc brakes with large 255mm rotors in the front and 245mm rotors in the rear for excellent braking power.

Prewiring for Yamaha Adventure Pro, WARN winch and other Yamaha Genuine accessories (on non-equipped models).

The 2023 YXZ1000R SS and YXZ1000R are available in Yamaha Racing Blue starting at $21,899 MSRP. The 2023 YXZ1000R SS XT-R is available in Desert Tan/Tactical Black painted bodywork with a color-matched interior, plus a suntop, center-mount mirror, centerline pod light, enhanced underbody protection, Maxxis Carnage radial tires on true beadlock wheels and a custom front grab bar with a heavy-duty WARN VRX 45 winch and integrated dashboard switch for $24,699 MSRP.

2023 Utility SxS Lineup: Viking and Viking VI

Yamaha’s Viking and Viking VI SxS vehicles are value-packed with Real World Tough durability. All Viking models are equipped with Yamaha’s durable, reliable and proven 700-class engine. Combined with a comfortable ride in its class-leading cabin with room for three to six people, Vikings are the toughest and hardest-working utility-based SxS models.

All 2023 Viking and Viking VI vehicles receive:

Yamaha’s extremely reliable Ultramatic CVT, backed by an industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Yamaha On-Command drive system with 2WD, 4WD limited slip and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha’s speed- and torque-sensitive EPS.

1,500-pound towing capacity via the standard 2-inch hitch receiver and a 600-pound-rated bed capacity.

Hydraulic piston-assist dump bed with a rugged rubber cargo bed mat for added convenience and durability.

Both 2023 Viking models are available in Tactical Green with the 3-seat variation starting at $15,699 MSRP and Viking VI at $16,499 MSRP. 2023 Ranch Edition models are available in a Copper Metallic painted bodywork with a color-matched interior, under-seat storage, cast aluminum wheels, comfort-grip steering wheel, overfenders, center rearview mirror, rear grab bar and distinct Ranch Edition badging starting at $16,399 MSRP.