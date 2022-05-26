Volcon ePowersports adds Torrot distribution in Latin America

Earlier this month, Volcon Inc. signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Torrot Electric Europa SA to distribute Torrot’s line of electric off-road motorcycle products throughout Latin America, South America and the Caribbean Region (“LATAM”).

This agreement is expected to provide Volcon with an immediate opportunity to improve revenue and profitability by selling quality, “off-the-shelf” products throughout Volcon’s existing and expanding LATAM dealer and distributor network.

Volcon ePowersports will distribute Torrot's kids' electric motorcycles in select regions.

“Working with Torrot has been a great experience thus far. We've quickly identified several opportunities, with the most obvious being the ability to distribute the Torrot lines of products in our existing Latin American, South America, and Caribbean markets," said Jordan Davis, CEO of Volcon ePowersports. “This agreement will create opportunities to quickly realize additional revenue with little to no additional overhead as we are able to utilize our existing resources and the expert sales and logistics teams that are already in place at Volcon.”

Torrot manufactures electric motorcycles focused exclusively on young riders ages 3 to 11. Products are produced in their factory located in Salt, Spain, where they also manufacture the brand Rieju motorcycles which are known as high-end, quality motocross bikes. The Torrot lineup consists of six options for young riders including motocross, trial, and supermotard versions.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to work with Volcon ePowersports. Our companies are well aligned with many evident synergies and we share a similar customer base which has made the process of integrating our teams swift and smooth. We are confident that Volcon will help us expand our brand and sales presence in these new markets and effectively reach new customers,” said John Dixon, CEO of Torrot Electric Europa SA.

Cristian Liani, Volcon ePowersports, Latin American sales manager, notes, “Our existing network in Latin America, South America, and the Caribbean is the ideal setup to distribute Torrot products. We currently have a solid foundation in place to seamlessly and rapidly introduce the Torrot lineup to the LATAM market thanks to our strong list of distributors in the region currently distributing our Volcon products. The Volcon team is excited and prepared to take on this new opportunity.”

Logistics are already underway as Volcon integrates Torrot products into their LATAM distribution process. Volcon and Torrot have also begun making plans to work together to execute and enhance marketing efforts in the new markets as they support dealers and distributors in reaching new consumers in these markets which open vast new sales opportunities for both companies.

Volcon launched in the U.S. as a sponsor at the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference and was the first sponsor to renew for the 2022 event.

