First returning exhibitors sign up for Big East Powersports Show

Returning exhibitors are in signing mode for the 29th annual Big East Powersports Show, set for Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 at the New York State Fairgrounds – Exposition Center in Syracuse.

The first two companies to sign on as returning exhibitors are Stud Boy traction product and USI skis, both familiar brands to show attendees over the last nearly three decades. The displayer list has expanded to include Thunder Products Clutching, Oswego County and Woody’s Traction in recent days.

“Response from retuning displayers has been extremely high thus far. We expect our highest return rate in many, many years and some companies wanting more space than ever before,” show sales director Mark Rosacker said. “With the surge in overall powersports activity, we have had a big uptick in new interest to our shows this fall.”

PSB parent company EPG Brand Acceleration produces the show. Last year, the largest indoor powersports show in the Northeast attracted an audience that owns:

Snowmobile – 97%

ATV/UTV – 60%

Motorcycle – 38%

Companies seeking to reach a powersports-hungry audience of riders should get on board today by emailing mrosacker@epgacceleration.com.

2022 Big East Powersports Show Exhibitors (as of May 9)

The 29th annual Big East Powersports Show in Syracuse, New York, once again expects to bring out powersports enthusiasts by the truckload. Photo by Dave McMahon/Powersports Business