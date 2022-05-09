Dealership gets sold by owners after 10 years

The latest dealership transaction in the buy/sell space will allow the previous owners to get out and ride while bringing a new face into the ownership ranks, according to Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions.

After more than 10 years under prior ownership, I-5 Sports of Albany, Oregon, has a new owner that relocated from Texas to take over the Honda, BRP and Polaris dealership.

(From left) Mike Pate, VP – PLMA; David Clay - CIO – PLMA; Tom Macatee - CEO – PLMA; Farhan Hasan - Buyer; Larry Sanders - Seller;

and David Pipher - Seller.

Deosai Outdoors LLC has acquired I-5 Sports with principal owner Farhan Hasan having moved his family from Texas to Oregon. I-5 Sports operates from a spacious 29,000 square-foot former Safeway grocery store on three acres and is situated 70 miles south of Portland.

Selling owners Larry Sanders and David Pipher have a life-long love of the motorsports industry and took great pride in delivering the best powersports products and services from one of the largest powersports showrooms in Oregon since 2011. Upon the decision to sell the dealership and spend more free time as outdoor activity enthusiasts, Sanders and Pipher visited powersportslistings.com for guidance, and Mike Pate, Vice President of Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions (PLMA), was hired to represent them in the marketing effort and management of a potential buy-sell transaction.

I-5 Sports in Albany, Oregon

Pate interviewed a number of potential buyers for I-5 Sports and a corporate executive and a retail - tech entrepreneur from Dallas stepped up as the perfect fit albeit requiring his family to relocate over 2,000 miles away.

Farhan Hasan stated, "I feel very fortunate to have found such an amazing business opportunity in an industry built on fun to provide for my family. PLMA's ability to showcase this business along with establishing a relationship with the incredible owners Larry Sanders and David Pipher made this an easy decision for me. I see great things happening in Powersports in the Pacific Northwest."

Larry Sanders stated, "I was amazed by the reach of PLMA to find the perfect buyer that is not currently a dealership operator and more than 2,000 miles away. They were professional and knowledgeable all the way and we wish Farhan and his family new levels of success in powersports."

Mike Pate, along with PLMA's CIO David Clay and CEO Tom Macatee, were on-site to manage final reconciliations and funding with the closing taking place on April 11.

