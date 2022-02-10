Ichiban Platinum honors for dealership

With 2021 dealership performances firmly in the books, many dealership principals and GMs are completing the 2022 Powersports Business Market Data Book Dealer Survey this week to reflect on the year that was.

We also learned this week that Power Motorsports of Sublimity, Oregon has been named a 2021 Ichiban Platinum dealer by Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. The award is presented for outstanding sales performance.

Check out the dealership's team pic on IG below and give them a like for their 2021 efforts. Late risers need not apply to join this squad, as they open at 8:00 a.m. weekdays on their way to the top.

Would your dealership consider an 8:00 a.m. kickoff Monday through Friday? Is your dealership picking up any 2021 hardware from your partners? Send the 411 to dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com.