Santa Fe Motor Sports acquired by Keith Johnson

Keith Johnson and his wife Jennifer Johnson, owners of Bobby J’s Yamaha of Albuquerque, New Mexico, a revered dealership established in 1956, has acquired Santa Fe Motor Sports, according to Powersports Listings M&A.

Keith Johnson and his wife Jennifer Johnson, owners of Bobby J’s Yamaha of Albuquerque, New Mexico, acquired Santa Fe Motor Sports from Sidney Mace and Nancy Black in June. (Photo: Powersports Listings M&A)

Bobby J’s Yamaha’s founder Bob Johnson (Bobby J) raced flat track on Indian motorcycles in the early 1950s. Following in his footsteps were his son Stan and nephew Vern Johnson who raced flat track across the U.S. with national recognition. Keith Johnson (Stan’s son) raced Supercross, motocross, and Arenacross, achieving the Top Privateer award in 2003 and placing ninth overall in the Supercross series. Keith raced professionally for 11 years and decided to join the family business full-time in 2009.

Santa Fe Motor Sports of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was founded by Sidney Mace and Nancy Blake in 1995 and has since been the fulcrum of powersports vehicles and products in the Santa Fe area, carrying top brands such as Polaris, Hammerhead, GEM, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki.

In 2005, Sidney and Nancy built a new state-of-the-art, nearly 13,000 sq. ft. facility where the dealership continues to operate. Santa Fe Motorsports’ incredible track record of success and brand lineup made it an appealing strategic growth option for the Johnsons.

Jerry Szopinski, Powersports Listings M&A’s president of sales, managed the introductions between Keith Johnson and the sellers. The acquisition was finalized on June 23, 2024.

“It has been an incredible journey building Santa Fe Motor Sports for nearly 30 years. We are so grateful to our customers and employees who made it all possible. Having the known and respected Bobby J makes this transition incredibly special!” Sidney Mace and Nancy Blake

Keith and Jennifer Johnson add, “The acquisition process of an additional dealership is full of hurdles and stress. We appreciate the guidance from Powersports Listings M&A in navigating the moving parts to get the deal done and the professionalism of Sidney Mace and Nancy Blake in orchestrating a smooth ownership transition.”