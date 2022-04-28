Dealership home to Polaris #1 Top Gun Salesperson in state

The powersports world will be interested to know that Higgins Powersports, located in the central Massachusetts city of Barre, has an award-winner in house.

Mark Lareau, in sales at Higgins Powersports, has been named as the #1 Top Gun Salesperson for Polaris vehicles in the state of Massachusetts for 2021.

Higgins sells vehicles from Polaris, Can-Am, CFMOTO, Kawasaki, Benelli, SSR, Husqvarna mowers and more.

Does your dealership also have a Polaris Top Gun winner in the house? Let us know at dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com.