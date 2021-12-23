Muc-Off joins ClubMX for 2022 Supercross season

Muc-Off is co-title sponsor for the Muc-Off FXR ClubMX team for the 2022 AMA Supercross season.

Muc-Off FXR ClubMX, run by ClubMx president Brandon Haas, will be competing in both the East and West coast of the U.S. world championship: Monster Energy AMA Supercross for the first time as well as the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship later in 2022 with a huge six rider lineup.

"I am totally pumped to be back in Supercross for 2022 and to be working with such a dynamic team,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO Muc-Off. “The core vision Brandon has really resonated with us as a brand. To be able to support riders from the grass roots and to nurture them up to the elite level is very unique and something we have been doing in both the cycle and motorcycle industry for years. We look forward to an awesome indoor and outdoor season in 2022!"

Heading up the team is Alex Martin, a two-time Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250 runner-up. Martin is leading the way in the 450 class for the team in 2022 onboard the Yamaha YZ450F. He will be competing in the full Supercross and Pro Motocross championship and has a long history with ClubMx as he broke into the ranks as a young pro while training at the facility.

Garrett Marchbanks leads the 250 West Coast assault for the team onboard on the Yamaha YZ250F. Marchbanks was a 2021 podium finisher in the East Coast leg of the championship. Joining him will be German rider Dominique Thury, a former European Supercross champion.

Phil Nicoletti the 2019 Triple Crown Champion and 450 Supercross Canadian champion, is returning to the squad for the upcoming season after training at the facility as a rookie. Nicoletti will be racing on the Yamaha YZ250F in the East coast part of the championship. Joining Nicoletti in the East coast 250 class Brazilian rider Enzo Lopes and Jace Owen. Lopes finished fifth in the 2020 East Coast Championship back in 2020 and Owens is a former Arenacross champion.

Muc-Off will be supplying the team, including both riders and mechanics, with a full supply of their innovative motorcycle products from their Clean, Protect and Lube systems. This includes the renowned pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner; the flagship product that launched the brand back in 1994. Muc-Off will also be working with the team to develop new off-road products to help them drive their competitive edge further on the track.

“We have been growing as a team every year and for 2022 Muc-Off is helping us achieve new heights,” said Haas, president of ClubMX and team principal. “With their support, it will be the first year that we travel to both coasts for Supercross plus race the entire outdoor series — it is pretty exciting. The entire Muc-Off team has been a pleasure to work with and as a company we share a very big international audience. It made good sense for us to partner together to help each other accomplish our goals and the new season will show what we are capable of on and off the track."

Custom Muc-Off helmets will feature throughout the season, designed by the in-house creative team at Muc-Off, and the team will be racing in a distinctive new range of team apparel backed by FXR Racing.

